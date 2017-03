(BBC News) The number of American citizens turned away at the Canadian border has reportedly jumped significantly in recent years.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) figures obtained by Montreal newspaper La Presse suggest 31% more US citizens were turned away last year than 2015.

In 2016, 30,233 Americans were sent back at the boundary compared to 23,052 the year before.

The report comes amid concerns in Canada about travel to the US.