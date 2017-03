(USA TODAY) Tim Allen’s likening a conservative’s experience in Hollywood to Nazi Germany hasn’t elicited laughs from everyone in and outside of Tinseltown.

“Tim, have you lost your mind?” asked executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect Steven Goldstein in a statement posted to the organization’s Facebook page Sunday, which asked the actor to apologize.

He was reacting to remarks the Last Man Standing star made during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday.