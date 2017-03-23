Anne Frank Center targets Tim Allen

(Hollywood in Toto) Conservative comic Tim Allen’s Nazi gag catches flak while the rest of Hollywood freely plays Hitler card.

The attempt to shame conservative star Tim Allen is a textbook example of how liberals play the Selective Outrage game. And reporters are only too eager to join the fray.

The star of “Last Man Standing” recently cracked a joke about Hollywood’s treatment of conservatives. Sitting on the couch at “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Allen explained to Kimmel the pressure his fellow Republican stars face in the Age of Trump.

“You gotta be real careful around here, you know. You’ll get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. It’s like ’30s Germany.”