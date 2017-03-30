Another hedge-fund exec leaps to his death

(Bloomberg) Charles Murphy, who helped pick insurance investments for U.S. hedge-fund manager Paulson & Co. and was an architect of the firm’s activist push at American International Group Inc., has died. He was 56.

“We are extremely saddened by this news,” John Paulson, the company’s billionaire founder, said in a statement Tuesday. “Charles was an extremely gifted and brilliant man, a great partner and a true friend. Our deepest prayers are with his family.”

Murphy plunged to his death from a room in the luxury Sofitel New York Hotel on Monday afternoon, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed that a man in his 50s was found dead at the hotel at about 5 p.m. local time on Monday. He said he couldn’t disclose the identity of the man because the family hadn’t yet been informed. The case is still under investigation, he said.