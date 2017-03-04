Another obscene wealth-builder for the Obamas

Reports are that Barack and Michelle Obama will continue to use their taxpayer-funded lifestyle to enrich themselves.

Penguin Random House announced the Obamas have signed book deals worth more than $60 million. The staggering sum dwarfs the deals signed by “Clinton Cash, ” doubling what Bill and Hillary received in advances. The Ol’ Arkansas Polecat saw his book make money, while the wife perhaps saw the handwriting on the wall, as her memoirs, ““Living History,” didn’t provide much return on investment for Scribner. Vintage made money on Bill.

One thing we can expect from the Obama’s efforts at gifting the rest of us with an epic look at their small lives: narcissism heaped on generous servings of hollowness.

I have a book title the two of them could fight over: “Vapid.”

Obama has been a hardcore totalitarian ideologue his entire adult life. Michelle Obama is every bit the true believer her husband is. There is no argument the two of them are very accomplished people: attorneys, followed up with two terms in the White House. No one can take away from them their cred when it comes to prepping for their memoirs.

Yet for many people like me, who rejected loudly the Obama legacy this past November, it seems grotesque for national leaders to amass wealth in this way, particularly when Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty will never have the opportunity to write their memoirs.

We could go on and list other debacles caused by Obama’s reign, but why add to the fiendishness of the book deals?

Just one of Obama’s real agendas was to further break the middle class, and his regulation-soaked administration helped do just that, stifling small business from coast to coast. He added trillions to the national debt, which now stands just a few bucks shy of $20 trillion. Think of it as a few more cases of Obama’s forthcoming memoirs. Our government spends a half-trillion more than it takes in each year, and Obama’s classic socialism kept the meter running in unprecedented ways.

These make the book deals all the more obscene. The lavish vacations and endless other perks make the Obamas among the most shameless power couples in history, and that’s saying a whole lot.

Look, we all understand that for one to ascend to the highest office in the land requires a healthy ego. The current one has that in spades. It’s just the way it is. But what separates these leaders is the way they treat people. The Democrat Party mouths the right words in their perpetual “fight for the people,” but it’s a scam. In reality, the Dems have built a modern slave enterprise, dooming millions to lives of squalor, while the elites tax and spend and laugh all the way to the bank.

Or to their publishers.

It has always been my contention that as a person who exhibits extraordinary callousness (abortion on demand, Benghazi, “clinging to guns and religion,” and helping jihadists, to name just a few), Obama cares for no one but himself.

That’s why his memoir will make Napoleon look like Harry Truman taking a solo walk in Independence, Missouri, post-presidency.

Actually, my choice for a title is: “Me”.

That title says it all. The stark coldness of personality, the autocratic air, upturned chin.

Typically with book advances, the author is not required to pay it back, should the book not do well. With the overwhelming number of published books “not doing well” (brother, that ain’t the half of it!), it’s hard to see how the Obamas’ publisher will ever turn a profit on these behemoth paperweights that will no doubt wind up in the “sale” section.

Oh, what with 60-million plus voting for Hillary Clinton, there are enough progressives in this country to sell some. It’s hard to even project how many. I will say this: there is quite an appetite for junk books in America. “The Shack” has sold 10 million copies. “Jesus Calling” is probably outselling the Bible in Christian bookstores. (I’m being facetious.)

So perhaps the parasites who are surely running a shadow government in Washington right now will add Successful Author to their résumés.

Penguin issued the usual meaningless statement regarding the mega book deals:

We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama. With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.

Except – perhaps the statement isn’t really meaningless. Like all leftists, Penguin and their celebrity authors really do intend to change the world, and they’re being successful. Along those lines, the publishing giant has also announced one million copies of the Obamas’ books will be donated to First Book, a non-profit that “provides educational materials” to children in need.

In need of what – instruction in Marxism? I’m being serious. The book deal is yet another way Obama engages in community organizing, or rather, community enslavement. It’s an interesting network he’s built. Penguin will also give a “significant” number of books to the Obama Foundation. For those of us watching the corruption of the Clinton Foundation … well, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

The one saving grace is there are still many millions of Americans who hold to traditional American values, and who rose up in November and sent a message to Barack Obama:

Your legacy isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

