Anti-Trump 'Women in White' spectacle falls flat

Female Democrats wore white to President Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress to convey a solidarity, sister-type rebuke of the White House on women’s issues – but the message fell a bit flat.

Some in the House chamber watched with wonder as woman after woman entered wearing white, not understanding the reasos behind the uniform color.

And as the wearers of white themselves pointed out: The color actually signifies a slew of political and cultural messaging. Confusing?

Indeed.

As Townhall noted: “Unbelievably, a handful of Democratic women who had dressed in white (for reasons hard to understand) to protest the president, remained seated at [Trump’s] mention of our soldiers.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted the reason for the white, saying it was to show support for “women’s rights, in spite of a @POTUS who doesn’t!”

Still, more explanation was needed.

The Hill tweeted: “Dem women wearing white – a symbol of the suffragette movement.”

CNN followed on Wednesday with a full story, explaining the dozens of Democratic women who donned white.

“Many of the 66 Democratic women representatives and delegates who make up the House Democratic Women’s Working Group wore white clothing, dubbed ‘suffragette white,’ in a nod to the women’s rights movement in the early 1900s, which encouraged its supporters to dress in white as a representation of purity,” CNN said.

They also wore white to show support for Planned Parenthood, Obamacare, abortion and birth control rights, equal pay, paid leave, affordable child care – and basically to support “lives free from fear and violence,” a statement from the working group read.

Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, who chairs the working group, put out a separate statement of explanation.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” she said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Meanwhile, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., posted a photo of herself on Twitter with a female House colleague, both donning white, with this quick tweet: “Wearing white to #JointSession to honor the progress we’ve made & let @realDonaldTrump know women are watching.”

Others guessing about the wearing of the white brought up that Hillary Clinton used to wear a white pantsuits during key campaign appearances – and she even wore all white at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

NBC similarly reported: “On Election Day, some women went to the polls dressed in white attire – spawning the social media hashtag #WearWhiteToVote.”