Arkansas bill bans leftist historian's books in schools

(KHBS-TV) A bill filed by a state lawmaker would make it illegal for Arkansas schools to use books by historian Howard Zinn.

HB1834 was filed by Republican State Rep. Kim Hendren of Gravette Thursday afternoon. It was read and referred to the Committee on Education.

The bill would prohibit “a public school district or an open-enrollment public charter school” from including any books or other materials “authorized by Howard Zinn from the years 1959 through 2010” in “its curriculum or course materials.”

Zinn is best known for his 1980 work A People’s History of the United States. The New York Times obituary published at Zinn’s death in 2010 says nearly 2 million copies of the book had been sold. It says the A People’s History “inspired a generation of high school and college students to rethink American history.”