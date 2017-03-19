Artist claims death threats over anti-Trump billboard

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/arizona-artist-claims-shes-receiving-death-threats-over-anti-trump-billboard/article/2617803

(Washington Examiner) A woman in Arizona who created a highway billboard art piece with an anti-Trump message claims she’s now receiving death threats over her work.

The woman, artist Karen Fiorito, was commissioned by a Phoenix art gallery to create an artwork that commented on President Trump, according to the Arizona Republic newspaper.

The result was a giant billboard that went up Friday and features a photo of Trump’s face flanked by what appear to be nuclear mushroom clouds and dollar signs that resemble swastikas.