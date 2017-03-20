Artist defends Trump 'Nazi' billboard

(FOX NEWS) The artist behind an anti-Trump billboard seen along a Phoenix roadway defended her illustration of the president seen in between dollar-sign shaped swastikas and mushroom clouds.

“I think a lot of people are feeling this way and I’m just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people’s minds these days,” Karen Fiorito, the artist, told KPNX-TV on Saturday. “Something that really concerned us was this idea of a dictatorship where things were going in a certain direction.”

Clowns are also seen in the mushroom clouds and Trump is pictured wearing a Russian lapel. The opposite side of billboard has sign language, which stands for “unity,” Fox 10 Phoenix reported.