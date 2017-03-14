Ashley Judd 'scared' after confrontation with Trump fan

(THE BLAZE) — Liberal actress Ashley Judd said on social media Saturday that she had a confrontation with a supporter of President Donald Trump that left her feeling “scared.”

Judd, an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, wrote on Facebook that she was approached by the Trump fan while attending a Kentucky basketball game.

“An older man with white hair came up to me at my seat today at a basketball game. He said ‘May I take your picture?’ I said ‘Yes.’ And before I could offer for him to be in the picture with me, 6 inches from my face, he took my picture with his phone. He said ‘I’m from Big Stone gap.’ I said, ‘I love Big Stone Gap! What a beautiful town, I loved making the movie there.’ I went on to say how good the cooking is, mentioning, of course, the pineapple upside down cake and pumpkin pie!