Assange tweets about Pence 'coup' to oust Trump

(CNN)Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that two tweets from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claiming a possible “Pence takeover” of the White House were “absurd” and “frankly offensive.”

“I would find all of that dialogue to be absurd and frankly offensive,” Pence told radio host Laura Ingraham. “It is the greatest honor of my life to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with the 45th President of the United States. To see his leadership every day, to see the compassion that he has for the American people every day. I would dismiss that out of hand and tell you that I’m just, I’m so excited about the progress that we’ve been made strengthening this country, protecting this country, reviving this country’s economy and all credit goes to President Donald Trump.”