(London Metro) A mass shooting in the French city of Lille has allegedly left at least three injured.

Police rushed to an area of the city following the attack on three youths.

It is currently unclear who is responsible, however early indications were of ‘a settling of accounts’ by the shooter.

Anti-terrorism police were one of the first on the scene.

Local reports claim a 14-year-old boy is among the injured after being shot in the leg.

Two others have allegedly been shot in the leg and neck.