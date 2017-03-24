'At some point, there should be concern about substance'

WASHINGTON – It was an apparent victory the press did not want to concede.

President Trump had declared he felt “somewhat” vindicated by the revelation of new evidence that may confirm his allegation the Obama administration spied on him and his inner circle.

But the media didn’t want to talk about that at Thursday’s daily White House press briefing.

They seemed more inclined to shoot the messenger.

And Sean Spicer shot back.

The messenger would be House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who revealed on Wednesday, as WND reported, he’d learned that from intelligence sources that “on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

And that details about those people “were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting” even though they had “little or no apparent foreign intelligence value.”

Nunes also confirmed that additional names of Trump transition team members were “unmasked,” or revealed, quite possibly in violation of the law, which the congressman said he found “alarming.”

The chairman said he had asked the directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA “to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.” And that the NSA was cooperating, but the FBI was not.

However, reporters on Thursday didn’t seek details on the news that appeared to vindicate Trump, or details on possible lawbreaking by the intelligence community, or details on possible complicity by the Obama administration.

They went after Nunes.

Spicer’s way of accusing the media of fixating on the messenger over the message was to say, “My concern, to be perfectly blunt with you, is that it’s always – you seem to have an obsession with the process and not the substance.”

He later elaborated: “There seems to be this obsession with the process: how did he get here, when did he go, what was the reaction? At some point, there should be a concern about the substance.

“That’s a very serious revelation that he’s (Nunes) made about what happened during the 2016 election with respect to our side and some of the things that happened.”

It was a question from NBC’s Peter Alexander that touched off Spicer’s complaint about media coverage as pointed at the wrong target.

The reporter first noted Nunes had apologized to fellow committee members for not sharing his information with them before announcing it to the press, then briefing the president.

Alexander asked, “Why does the White House believe it was appropriate for Chairman Nunes to come and give this information to the president regarding an investigation about the president’s own associates during the campaign?”

Spicer first noted, “He went down and he briefed your colleagues before he briefed anybody else. I don’t hear too much crying about that.”

He also pointed out that Nunes had acted on his own: “He didn’t give us a heads-up. He told us he made an announcement. He said I’m coming down to the White House, asked for time to share this with the president.”

But all of that was beside the point, an exasperated Spicer finally emphasized. The point was the substance of Nunes’ message, not how it was delivered.

Spicer virtually pleaded with the media to begin investigating the substance of the story for themselves.

“And at some point,” he said, “I would implore, urge, beg some of you to use some of your investigative skills to look into what actually did happen, why did it happen, what was going on back there, who knew what when?”

The spokesman sarcastically chided reporters for their concern over how Nunes ended up at the White House, and “whether he took a skateboard or a car here to exactly what happened and why it happened.”

Because, Spicer declared: “The reality is that whether he briefed us first or he briefed the Democratic members, and that’s up to him to decide, the substance of what he shared should be troubling to everybody. And that’s what I think is the important thing.”

The media were not alone in taking aim at the messenger and virtually ignoring the message.

Democrats hammered Nunes, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling him a “stooge” of the president who “demonstrated very clearly that there is no way there can be an impartial investigation under his leadership on that committee.”

“Chairman Nunes is deeply compromised, and he cannot possibly lead an honest investigation” she declared without exactly explaining why.

Offering a contrasting take was one renowned member of the media who did find the substance of Nunes’ message extremely significant.

And it could have serious consequences.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward of the Washington Post told Fox News that members of the Obama administration could face criminal charges if they used surveillance information to unmask the names of Trump transition team members.

If true, that would be “a gross violation,” said the reporter.

Nunes had said sources told him the intelligence officials has picked up information on the Trump team “incidentally.” In other words, the Trump officials were not the targets of the surveillance.

The problem, as Woodward described it, would be how the information gathered on Trump officials was then used. Particularly troubling is the revealing of their names and then the circulation of those identities within the intelligence community.

“You can learn all kinds of things from diplomats gossiping, because that’s what occurs,” Woodward said. “Under the rules, and they are pretty strict, it’s called minimization. You don’t name the American person who is being discussed.”

About 20 people are authorized to order the removal of the “minimization,” he explained.

“But the idea that there was intelligence value here is really thin,” Woodward said. “This could be criminal on the part of people who decided, oh, let’s name these people.

“Under the rules, that name is supposed to be blanked out, and so you’ve got a real serious problem potentially of people in the Obama administration passing around this highly classified gossip,” Woodward concluded.

As a side note, Spicer found another opportunity to take exception with media coverage of surveillance stories at Thursday’s press briefing.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl grilled Spicer about a CNN report from the day before, from yet more anonymous sources in the intelligence community, claiming the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives.

Spicer pointedly and humorously observed there was more evidence of collusion between the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and CNN than there was of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

The press secretary’s response was a reference to Friday’s admission from Democratic strategist Donna Brazile that, while working for CNN, she forwarded town hall questions to members of Clinton’s campaign.

It was also an allusion to his own comment the day before, reported by WND, that even Obama’s own intelligence chiefs have said “they have seen zero evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.”

Spicer dismissed the new CNN report by noting, “And at the end of the story, if you wade to the very bottom, it says, ‘The FBI cannot yet prove that collusion took place.'”