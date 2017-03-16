Attacker at high school ignores strict gun-control laws

(Breitbart) France’s strict gun controls–including universal background checks, licensing requirements, and all-out bans on whole categories of guns–proved impotent as a 17-year-old suspect opened fired on a high school in Grasse.

The suspect is under arrest.

The Local reports that “the headteacher” at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school was targeted in the attack. The suspect was carrying “a revolver, a pistol, a hunting rifle and two grenades.” CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV reports the attack occurred at the around lunchtime. A French Interior Ministry spokesman indicated “eight people have been injured, including those with shock.”

Reports on the various firearms possessed during the attack remind the world that France’s gun laws–which are described as “restrictive” by the University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org–proved powerless again to stop a determined attacker.