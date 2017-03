(London Independent) Austria has said it will double the amount of money paid to migrants who voluntarily return to their home countries as part of a plan to speed up the repatriation of 50,000 asylum seekers.

Interior minister Wolfgang Sobotka said migrants would be offered €1,000 or about £864, during a press conference in Vienna.

The scheme, which is reportedly run in collaboration with pro-refugee groups, is aimed at migrants who are unlikely to qualify for at least temporary residence by 2019.