Babysitter who filmed sexual abuse of toddler gets 60 years

(Miami Herald) A babysitter who took photos and videos of himself sexually abusing a toddler at the request of a Broward man must serve 60 years in prison, a federal judge in Miami ruled Thursday.

Jason Barber, 39 of Las Vegas, previously pleaded guilty to charges including producing and distributing child pornography. Benedict Shaw, the man who police say received the images and requested certain poses of the 2-year-old, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. handed down the 60-year sentence Thursday despite pleas from Barber’s defense attorney for a more lenient sentence of 30 years.