'Balloonatic' gets $26.5K fine for lawn-chair flight

(CBC) In a phony Boston accent, Daniel Boria quoted John F. Kennedy’s moon speech and compared himself to the Wright brothers to explain why he tied over 100 helium balloons to a lawn chair and floated four kilometres above Calgary, getting in the way of commercial aircraft and putting hundreds of lives at risk.

Boria, 27, was ordered to pay $26,500 in fines when he was sentenced Friday, after pleading guilty in December to dangerous operation of an aircraft for the 2015 stunt.

‘Unconscionably stupid’ stunt

“Why climb the highest mountain?” said Boria outside court. “Why 85 years ago fly the Atlantic? Why do the Oilers play the Flames? I chose to fly a chair; not because it is easy but because it is hard. Because that goal served to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills.”