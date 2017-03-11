Bar association gives Gorsuch its best rating

(Gorsuch) The American Bar Association declared Judge Neil Gorsuch “well-qualified” to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, giving President Donald Trump’s pick to succeed the late Antonin Scalia the group’s highest rating.

The bar association’s standing committee on the federal judiciary reached its decision unanimously, according to Nancy Scott Degan, the group’s chair.

Degan informed Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, respectively, of the committee’s rating in a letter Thursday. She also wrote to White House counsel Don McGahn and Gorsuch, she said.