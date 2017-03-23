Belgian security forces foil car attack

(ABC NEWS) Belgian authorities tightened security Thursday in the port city of Antwerp after a Frenchman drove his car at high speed through a busy shopping area, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way.

French President Francois Hollande compared the incident to the attack in London that that left three people dead Wednesday, saying the Frenchman was “trying to kill people or create a dramatic event.”

The federal prosecutor’s office said the car was intercepted late Thursday morning at the port docks and police arrested a man, identified as 39-year-old Mohamed R. , who has been living in France.