(The Hill) A rally in support of President Trump on Saturday got heated, and in some instances physical, when anti-Trump protesters faced off with pro-Trump demonstrators, according to local news reports.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, scattered fights erupted involving participants in the “March-4-Trump” event and counter protests.

The rally started in the early afternoon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park near the UC Berkeley campus, with fighting reportedly starting even earlier.