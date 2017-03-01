Biden's job at UPenn: 'No one really sure' what it is

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — On February 7 it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden would join the University of Pennsylvania as a “Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor” … but almost a month later, no one seems to know just what this means.

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, “administrators, professors and politically minded students alike are still confused about the nature of [Biden’s] role at the University.”

Many students thought Joe would be teaching a few courses, but nope, according to Biden spokesperson Kate Bedingfield.

University spokesmouth Stephen MacCarthy the “details are still being ironed out.”