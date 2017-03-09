Blank book 'Reasons to Vote for Democrats' now Amazon best-seller

There’s a new best-seller on Amazon called “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” that’s being touted as a guaranteed path for the party to become “unstoppable.”

It’s 266 pages of blank paper.

No. 4 among Amazon’s best-sellers on Thursday, it also was No. 1 among political books.

Written by Michael J. Knowles, managing editor for the Daily Wire, it’s described as “the most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date.”

It’s also a “political treatise sure to stand the test of time” and a “must-have addition to any political observer’s coffee table.”

Knowles told Fox News on Thursday, “What’s really great about this book, you can go cover-to-cover in about 15, 20 seconds.”

He said it took a “very long time” to do the research for the book.

“I’ve been observing the Democratic Party for at least 10 years now and when I observed their record and reasons to vote for them – on reasons of economics or foreign policy or homeland security or civil rights and so on – I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank.”

The 266-page paperback is being offered at $7.08, a 29-percent discount from the list price of $9.99.

The author earned a B.A. in history from Yale University. His research “focuses on electoral politics, contemporary American culture, and the history of political parties in the United States.”

The book has averaged 4.8 out of 5 stars from nearly 500 reviewers.

“If Democrats copied and pasted the contents of this book into their national platform they could become unstoppable,” wrote ChesterAAwesome.

Another wrote: “Knowles really captures the heart of the reader with his background as a black, gay Grammy and Oscar award winner. A must read for all Americans. And liberals, too.”

One reviewer said: “An insight into the modern progressive mind that will leave you speechless. I’ve borrowed a copy from my neighbor’s husband. It’s so great I haven’t given it back yet, and my neighbor, a trans-male who identifies as a walrus, says he can’t wait to read it too.”

Knowles said in his appearance on Fox News: “When I started researching the book and going through this exhaustive study process, at first I turned to the 2012 Democratic National Convention, and it turned out they were deciding whether or not to include God in the their party platform. And the Democrats booed God. That’s not good. So I decided probably if I’m going to make a good case to vote for Democrats, probably just leave that chapter blank.”

Other chapters on other topics then followed suit.

