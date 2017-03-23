Boy, 4, uses unconscious mom's thumb to unlock phone, call police

(GlobalNews) London Metropolitan Police have released the dramatic audio of an emergency call made by a four-year-old boy after his mother had lost consciousness.

According to a police statement, the boy grabbed his mother’s cellphone and used her thumb to unlock it. Police say the boy then asked the phone’s voice-controlled personal assistant software to call police – and was connected to 999, the U.K. equivalent of 911.

Police say the incident occurred on March 7 at a home in Kenley, Croydon.

In the audio, the boy identifies himself as Roman, and explains his mother is “dead” because “she’s closing her eyes and she’s not breathing.”