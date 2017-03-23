THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

Boy, 4, uses unconscious mom's thumb to unlock phone, call police

'She's closing her eyes and she's not breathing'

(GlobalNews) London Metropolitan Police have released the dramatic audio of an emergency call made by a four-year-old boy after his mother had lost consciousness.

According to a police statement, the boy grabbed his mother’s cellphone and used her thumb to unlock it. Police say the boy then asked the phone’s voice-controlled personal assistant software to call police – and was connected to 999, the U.K. equivalent of 911.

Police say the incident occurred on March 7 at a home in Kenley, Croydon.

In the audio, the boy identifies himself as Roman, and explains his mother is “dead” because “she’s closing her eyes and she’s not breathing.”

