Boy finds huge 7.44 carat diamond in Arkansas state park

(CNN) With a name like Crater of Diamonds, visitors to the Arkansas state park have high expectations. But for 14-year-old Kalel Langford, the dream of finding a diamond came true after just 30 minutes.

Kalel was walking along a riverbank in the Crater of Diamonds when he saw a glimmering brown stone on the ground. It was about the size of a pinto bean. He immediately knew the rock was special.

He called his dad over to look at the stone, and they both “knew we needed to have it looked at,” said Craig Langford. The stone was coffee colored and frosty, but they knew it wasn’t any old rock.