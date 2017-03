(DAILY CALLER) Shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 election, Brian Williams went for broke.

The MSNBC anchor insinuated to reporter Pete Williams that Sessions’ “limited recusal” only “takes him out of the game where the investigation is looking at Russia in the campaign,” but could allow him to somehow cover-up for future investigations into the Trump administration. (RELATED: Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Investigation)