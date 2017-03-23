Brutal school rape in Maryland is 'symptom of a sanctuary nation'

Residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, were horrified recently by the news that two Latin American teenagers, at least one of whom is an illegal alien, had brutally raped a 14-year-old girl in Rockville High School.

Parents and concerned citizens were further outraged by the Montgomery County school district’s laissez-faire attitude toward illegal aliens who may be attending their schools, but one scholar urges people to remember this problem goes well beyond one school district, one city or one state.

“I think it’s important to remember that this really starts with the feds,” said Daniel Horowitz, senior editor at Conservative Review. “People are focusing on sanctuary cities, but we’ve had a sanctuary nation policy where essentially we’ve telegraphed a message to Latin America that if you come here with children, even teenagers, even hardened criminals and gang members, you are here to stay.”

Horowitz, author of “Stolen Sovereignty: How to Stop Unelected Judges From Transforming America,” noted the U.S. has an entire program dedicated to resettling unaccompanied alien minors in America just like refugees, except the refugee resettlement process is at least somewhat selective. He considers it a huge problem that the feds are willing to welcome illegal alien children without question.

“The left has long used children as the hook to support open borders, much like they do with every policy; they want to draw on the emotional strength of children,” he said. “But the problem is, like any other population, illegal immigrants are not all innocent children. In fact, Trump had it right when he said during the primary that to a large degree, many people running over our lawless border are not their best citizens.”

Henry Sanchez, 18, and Jose Montano, 17, were clearly not the best citizens of Guatemala and El Salvador, respectively. Sanchez and Montano were the two teens charged with raping their 14-year-old female classmate in the boys’ bathroom of Rockville High School last Thursday. Despite their advanced ages, both boys had been placed in ninth grade at the school.

Sanchez had a pending deportation order, which was not carried out while immigration activists tried to block the deportation.

Horowitz questioned why a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, the latter of whom had an ICE detainer against him, were placed in ninth grade, where 14- and 15-year-olds typically reside.

“This wasn’t just a random, unfortunate incident of a rape in school, which can happen domestically apart from the problem of illegal immigration,” he asserted. “This is a preexisting problem of people who are pre-dispositioned to be violent but are also somewhat older and are stuck in ninth grade.”

Horowitz pointed out the Obama administration romanticized the concept of the “DREAMer” – the hardworking illegal immigrant, brought to America through no fault of his own as a child, who grows up to become a patriotic, productive member of the United States. But that is not always the reality, Horowitz noted. For one thing, it doesn’t account for the fact that these “DREAMers” came through no fault of the American people, either.

“They have spread this false information – I think the Trump administration has also, in my mind, been responsible for peddling this misinformation as well – that there’s something about DREAMers, that they’re a cut above everyone else, that they’re all these budding valedictorians and these young, peaceful, apple pie-loving Americans that are just waiting to become Americans,” Horowitz said. “And certainly that’s a lot of people; they’re not all bad. There’s some people, I’m sure, that are very good, but again, they are here out of lawful status, and in some cases through no fault of their own but certainly no fault of the American people.”

He noted there are plenty of bad actors who come across the border as teenagers. In fact, he pointed out the bulk of violence in any culture comes from young males, which makes male DREAMers a naturally problematic cohort of people.

“The political argument that somehow these people are unassailable is blown out of the water by this Rockville case,” he declared.

Horowitz primarily blames the Obama administration and its sanctuary-friendly policies for the Rockville rape incident, but he doesn’t let the GOP off the hook, either, saying they were too willing to go along with Obama in prioritizing illegal aliens’ grievances over American citizens’ grievances.

He thinks President Trump will have a hard time cutting off funding to sanctuary cities, as Trump has signaled he will do, because the federal courts are likely to defend sanctuary cities as they have in the past.

At any rate, Horowitz believes Trump has already undermined his position on sanctuary cities by not scrapping Obama’s amnesty, which Horowitz has long insisted is unconstitutional.

“By Trump continuing to administer, having his own DHS administer, an illegal, unconstitutional amnesty, he is actually legitimizing sanctuary cities,” Horowitz reasoned. “Because a big part of their argument, they’ll focus on the college kids and they’ll say these are DREAMers, these are people who came here as children. That’s their lead argument, and once you agree to that premise both rhetorically and administratively, it really undercuts his ability to go after sanctuary cities.”

Therefore, Horowitz wishes Trump would speak out forcefully on the Rockville rape case and reassess his broader messaging on the so-called DREAMers.

“I think he needs to start by getting rid of Obama’s amnesty, because it’s actually a pretty big embarrassment that the courts have denuded him of his ability to lawfully assert American sovereignty and follow statutes to protect our security and our borders,” Horowitz bemoaned. “Obama’s no longer president and his amnesty is still standing, and Trump is fully administering it.”

