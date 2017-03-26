California lawmakers propose new workplace laws for illegals

(San Francisco Chronicle) Bay Area lawmakers are seeking to add new protections for immigrant workers and proposed new responsibilities for employers in providing access to federal immigration enforcement agents, the latest effort to limit federal action in the state under President Donald Trump.

Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, announced the proposed legislation at San Francisco’s Saint Agnes Church this morning. He authored the bill, AB 450, with fellow San Francisco politicians Assemblyman Phil Ting and state Sen. Scott Wiener as well as Oakland Assemblyman Rob Bonta.

According to Chiu’s office, it would require employers to ask for a judicial warrant before allowing agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to workplaces, prohibit employers from sharing confidential employee information without a subpoena and require employers to notify the state Labor Commissioner in the case of a workplace raid.