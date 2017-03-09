Candidate fails to mention he threatened to kill Obama

(Richmond Times-Dispatch) When accountant Nathan D. Larson was talking to voters and collecting signatures to qualify as a candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, he left out some unusual details from his résumé:

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the president, an admission that led to 16 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Since then, among other things, he has advocated for legalizing incestuous marriage and making it harder to win a court restraining order against an allegedly abusive spouse.

“If [voters] had asked about it, I would have told them,” said Larson, who describes himself as a Libertarian, although party leaders say they have disavowed him. He hopes to run as an independent to replace Republican L. Scott Lingamfelter, R-Prince William, in Virginia’s 31st District, which includes portions of Fauquier and Prince William counties. He has submitted more than the required 125 signatures, and has until June 3, the day of the primaries, to file candidacy papers.