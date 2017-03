(Los Angeles Times) Carlos the Jackal, the self-proclaimed “professional revolutionary” who was once the most-wanted man in the world, was sentenced to a third life sentence Tuesday for the 1974 bombing of a Paris shopping arcade.

The Venezuelan-born criminal denied the charges and criticized the court for the “absurdity of a trial 43 years after the events,” but was found guilty by five judges after a two-week hearing and more than four hours of deliberation.