(TWITCHY) Here’s good news and bad news for admirers and HUD Secretary Ben Carson. Like they say, if you’re explaining, you’re losing, and after Carson took a beating on social media for comments he made about immigrants who came to America below deck on slave ships, he revisited those comments both on the radio and on Facebook and in a series of tweets.

The good news is that he didn’t break down and apologize, something that must have most of the GOP looking on in amazement.