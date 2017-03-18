CEO makes employees take snowflake test

(New Boston Post) You’d better put on your safety pin. This article is sure to trigger some of you. Why? Because … gasp … you’re about to get some real talk from someone who makes hiring and firing decisions every single day.

Companies across the country do their best to make you feel all warm and fuzzy about them. They want EVERYONE to want to work for them. They want to create this grand illusion that they’re more magical than Disney. They sell the experience that they do things like donate socks to kittens and give each other foot rubs and all of that weird crap to make people happy. Their oxygen is your desire to work for them. Then, of course, you get there and realize it’s miserable actually working for the company.

But here’s the thing.

I don’t want most people to work for my company. No, seriously. Most people suck.