(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A group of Connecticut high schoolers may face disciplinary measures after they had the unmitigated gall to hold “Trump” signs, wear “Trump” clothing, and shout “Trump!” at times during a basketball game against a rival school.

The actions of this cadre from Canton High School apparently were too much even for some hometown fans, as they ended up emailing apologies to opponent Classical Magnet School.

According to the Hartford Courant, some thought the students’ behavior was “racially motivated.” Classical’s student body is predominately black and Hispanic.