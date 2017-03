(Charlotte Observer) It has been an interesting start of the week for Dave Chappelle. The comedian’s two new specials released on Netflix Tuesday are fans of the former “Chappelle’s Show” comic a fix for his long-awaited standup.

But not everyone who watched the specials was laughing. Some viewers were put off by his more raunchier jokes.

There was a backlash by viewers toward his jokes about the LGBTQ community and his comments on transgender issues. There was also a strong reaction toward the comedian’s discussion of the Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case.