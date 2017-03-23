Chicago funerals face threats of gang violence

(CBS) For many, a loved one’s funeral or wake is a somber time; but in some Chicago neighborhoods, the mourning happens under the threat of gang violence.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports that some community leaders are calling for state lawmakers to crack down on this.

While June Williams has offered comfort to the grieving at her funeral home for decades, it still didn’t prepare for her some of the things she would witness.

“A gentleman went up to see his brother, who had been killed, and I’m standing at the casket, so of course, I’m thinking, ‘how touching — he’s grieving over his brother.’ And another walked up, put his arm around him and he stabbed him,” Williams said.