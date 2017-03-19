Chief wants Coast Guard recognized alongside Army, Navy

The chief of America’s Coast Guard says his force is invaluable to the United States, and its personnel, equipment and funding should be rebuilt and restored, just like the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The tentative budget President’s Trump’s released this week included a cut of a little more than $1 billion for the Coast Guard, even while overall defense spending was proposed to go up by tens of billions. That’s an effort to repair the damage under Barack Obama.

The word came just after Adm. Paul Zukunft, the commandant, stated his case.

“We are the only branch of the U.S. Armed Forces that has broad law enforcement authorities and a portfolio of more than 60 bi-lateral agreements that extend our jurisdiction around the globe,” he said.

“We secure our maritime borders thousands of miles before a threat reaches our homeland. We advance our maritime commerce and economic security. We do this all in ways that no other service can. And it is all done by our phenomenal people.”

He pointed out the service is being upgraded with new Fast Response Cutters and Offshore Patrol Cutters.

But the workload is huge, he said.

With allies, he said, the Coast Guard “achieved a record removal of cocaine – 201 metric tons.”

“And, we brought 585 smugglers – members of transnational criminal organizations – to justice here in the United States where we have a near 100 percent prosecution rate.”

On its “maiden voyage, our fourth National Security cutter, Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, offloaded more than 26 metric tons of cocaine worth $767 million wholesale,” he said.

