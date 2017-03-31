Chinese stock soared 4,500% on Nasdaq, no one knows why

(Bloomberg) Investors who put money into U.S. index funds usually aren’t looking for surprises. Those who bought into the Russell 2000 recently got one anyway: a little-known Chinese stock that went crazy for no apparent reason.

Shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc., a company that guarantees loans for small businesses in China and leases equipment to them, have soared as much as 4,555 percent since debuting on Nasdaq in 2015. The firm’s market value surpassed $9 billion in February, about four times as much as LendingClub Corp., an online lender with 50 times the revenue. Even Wins said in a release that it had no idea what drove the surge in its stock, which boasts the best performance in the Nasdaq Composite Index over the past 12 months.