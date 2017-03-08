Chorus calling Trump 'America's reprieve' grows

The chorus is growing of leaders describing Donald Trump’s election as president of the United States as a reprieve from the nation’s political and cultural decline.

WND’s CEO, Joseph Farah, whose new book “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age” looks at the ultimate restoration of planet earth, last month asked if Trump’s election might bring a “respite for America, a Sabbath rest, if you will, a refrain from imminent judgment, a window of grace.”

Then he consulted with Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, whose projects have included the sensational “The Harbinger” and “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment.”

“The main thing I’m convicted of is that God has heard and has given a reprieve,” Cahn told Farah.

“Right now, the culture is still falling away. It has to be reversed,” Cahn said. “If not, the template of ‘The Harbinger’ continues. And if we don’t reach the younger generation, the future then remains unchanged. It may be that God’s people prayed in part – the faithful – and God answered in part. Now is the window. There must be revival.”

Farah said Cahn “characterizes what happened with the presidential election in November and thereafter ‘a miraculous reprieve, an opening for national revival.’ But, he adds, without that revival, the progression will continue. ‘We must pray.'”

Now Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, Family Talk radio and an adviser to presidents, says he believes Trump is a “reprieve” for America.

In an interview with Todd Starnes at the National Religious Broadcasters Association convention in Orlando, Florida, Dobson said: “I’m convinced Donald Trump is God’s man for this hour. He is not a perfect man. He’s what I would call a flawed vessel. But so am I, and so are you, and so are all of us.”

He cautioned that President Trump “very well may disappoint us.”

“He may not live up to the standards we expect. But I believe he’s there on purpose.”

The 2016 presidential election, in which Barack Obama’s progressive, pro-homosexual, pro-abortion, anti-American agenda, embodied in candidate Hillary Clinton, was soundly rejected by voters, had America on the edge of a cliff, he said.

“I don’t think we would have ever recovered from it, and I thank the Lord for giving us a reprieve,” he said.

“This was not a victory. I call it a reprieve,” Dobson said. “The Lord gave us a reprieve, and the question is: What are we going to do with it? Are we going to support the righteous things that this man is doing and maybe even overlook some things that disappoint us? I hope so.”

He identified the Supreme Court as one of the major problems the nation still faces.

“When you have a Supreme Court that leans away from the things that we believe … with regard to marriage and with regard to the sanctity of human life and principles of righteousness … then the lower-court judges don’t have to worry about being overturned. They can issue horrible rulings because they know it will stand,” he said.

He said the Republicans in the U.S. Senate should “get on the ball” and appoint judges who “could change this country.”

At the conference, Dobson was presented with an Orlando Magic jersey signed by many NRB leaders to honor Dobson’s 40 years in radio work.

WND reported Dobson’s comment before the election that he was sticking with Trump as his choice because of America’s future.

Dobson had endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and then supported Trump after Cruz left the race. His comments came after a video was released showing Trump making lewd comments.

“To my knowledge, Donald Trump has never abused women physically or had oral sex in the Oval Office with a vulnerable intern. Nor has he committed perjury by lying to Congress for many hours,” he said. “[Bill] Clinton, on the other hand, lost his license to practice law for that criminal act.”

He said at the time Trump “hasn’t been impeached by Congress for his lies.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t vetoed bills that would have outlawed the procedure known as partial-birth abortion. Bill Clinton alone is responsible for the brains being sucked out of unanesthetized babies during delivery. That Nazi-esque procedure continued for years until the Supreme Court declared it illegal. Donald Trump is pro-life.

“Clinton and his wife disrespect the Constitution of the United States, although Trump has promised to protect it, especially the First Amendment. Shall I go on?”

WND reported when Dobson noted several important reasons to vote for Trump, including his selection of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate.

At the time, he also expressed his approval of Trump’s commitments to “appoint conservative Supreme Court justices, preserve religious liberty, rebuild the military, and defend the sanctity of human life.”

WND reported in June when Dobson and former Rep. Michele Bachmann joined a special faith advisory panel announced by Trump.

Trump’s campaign said at the time the board would provide advisory support on issues important to evangelical Christians and other people of faith.

The campaign said the appointments were an expression of Trump’s desire to have access to wise counsel, not necessarily an endorsement of Trump by the individual Christian leaders.

Dobson had been in open conflict with Obama over that president’s mandate that employers pay for abortions in their employee health care plans, at one point addressing the president with, “Come and get me if you must.” He also affirmed that no matter the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion on “same-sex marriage,” a decision praised and celebrated by Obama, he would follow the Bible.

Dobson was part of a coalition that posted ads with the statement: “We affirm that marriage, as existing solely between one man and one woman, precedes civil government. Though affirmed, fulfilled and elevated by faith, the truth that marriage can exist only between one man and one woman is not based solely on religion but on the Natural Law, written on the human heart.

“We implore this court to not step outside of its legitimate authority and unleash religious persecution and discrimination against people of faith. We will be forced to choose between the state and our conscience, which is informed by clear biblical and church doctrine and the natural created order.”

Their conclusion?

“We will not honor any decision by the Supreme Court which will force us to violate a clear biblical understanding of marriage as solely the union of one man and one woman.”

Dobson also expressed his conviction Trump would “unleash Christian activists to fight for their beliefs.”

In a commentary published on WND, Dobson, who earned his Ph.D. at the University of Southern California and is the author of more than 30 books, wrote about a meeting he attended between Christian leaders and Trump.

He previously was quoted after that meeting saying he believed Trump had come “to accept a relationship with Christ,” repented of his sins and been “born again.”

