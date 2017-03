(NYPOST) — A Christian pastor has found one of the world’s largest uncut diamonds — weighing 706 carats — in Sierra Leone’s eastern Kono region.

The stone, a photograph of which was posted on the president’s official website, is being stored in the country’s central bank, government sources said.

A local chief from Kono handed the stone to President Ernest Bai Koroma on behalf of Emmanuel Momoh who made the discovery. The government plans to auction it.