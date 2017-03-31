Christian reinstated after clash with Muslim prof

(ORLANDO SENTINEL) The Rollins College student who accused his Muslim teacher of religious discrimination has been reinstated to school and will return next week, his attorney said Thursday night.

“A student’s freedom of speech and expression are the cornerstones of liberty in a free society,” attorney Kenneth Lewis said in a statement that also called for a “full inquiry” into the actions of the professor, Areej Zufari.

The issue gained national attention on conservative websites and Fox News as Marshall Polston, 20, of Orlando, said he disagreed with his professor’s teachings on Christianity. He was temporarily suspended March 24.