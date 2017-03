(CNN)More than 300 staff members at Alexandria City Public Schools have requested leave for “A Day Without a Woman” this Wednesday, prompting school closure for the day.

“Given the unusually high number of requests, this may be attributed to the observance of International Women’s Day. This day has also been deemed A Day Without Women. Consequently, ACPS has decided to close schools for students for the day,” superintendent Alvin L. Crawley said in a statement sent to parents and posted on the ACPS website Monday.