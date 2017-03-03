On the surface, it looks like the left has simply gone insane since losing November’s election.

Pop singer Madonna boasts to millions she has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” and a Black Lives Matter activist with a bullhorn exhorts protesters to “start killing people” and “start killing the White House.” Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, calling President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks a “bunch of scumbags,” demands impeachment proceedings begin immediately. Leftist comedians call 10-year-old Barron Trump a “rapist” and “homeschool shooter.” Hysterical comparisons of Trump to genocidal monster Adolf Hitler occur daily. Hillary Clinton’s VP running mate, Tim Kaine, encourages anti-Trumpers to “fight in the streets,” while left-wing thugs – viciously destroying storefronts like Nazi Stormtroopers and preventing political opponents from exercising their constitutional right to free speech – ironically accuse the law-abiding people they attack of being “fascists.”

All rage, all the time – an entire political party gone mad.

However, the drama of the left’s delusional frenzy masks something far more malevolent: Americans are witnessing an attempted coup d’etat – a widespread, concerted, well-funded effort to sabotage the presidency of Donald Trump.

As Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Goodwin puts it, what the nation is experiencing goes far beyond mere “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” “It’s not a temporarily insane reaction,” explains Goodwin. “It’s a calculated plan to wreck the presidency, whatever the cost to the country.”

It’s all laid out in the electrifying March issue of Whistleblower, titled “CIVIL WAR II: Enraged at losing the election, the left launches all-out effort to destroy Trump’s presidency.”

While the most obvious players in this new civil war are Democratic politicians (and even a few Republicans), the absurdly partisan establishment news media and panic-stricken left-wing entertainment celebrities who threaten to kill the president and leave the country, much more is going on behind the scenes.

Other more hidden players in what has been described as a “rolling coup attempt” against Trump include parts of the Obama administration’s intelligence community – including the NSA and CIA – as well as rogue elements in the Justice Department and many other departments of the entrenched government establishment, popularly dubbed the “deep state.”

Even more shocking: Whereas virtually all past presidents whether Republican or Democrat have gracefully stepped aside in favor of Americans’ newly elected commander in chief, Barack Obama has become a prime leader of “the Resistance.” As Whistleblower documents, Obama has mobilized over 30,000 agitators to fight Trump at every turn – an “army” Obama intends to command from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

Highlights of “CIVIL WAR II” include:

“America’s 2nd Civil War” by Dennis Prager, on why in today’s America, “There will be unity only when the left vanquishes the right or the right vanquishes the left”

“Gaslighting and the left’s war on reality” by former clinical psychologist Timothy Daughtry, on “the left’s efforts to push a false view of reality and to convince mainstream Americans that their common-sense views are somehow extreme”

“What makes them mad? Trump’s delivering” by Joseph Farah, who concludes, hopefully: “I have never seen a president with a clearer agenda and more determination to follow it”

“How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s presidency” by Paul Sperry, who reveals that more than 30,000 of Barack Obama’s “troops” are “gearing up for battle” against the new commander in chief

“Anti-Trump ‘resistance’ leaders: Make America ‘ungovernable’” by Peter Hasson, on the dangerously seditious attacks on the new president, such as the anti-Trump group Refuse Fascism whose spokeswoman said: “We need to do what the German people should have done when Hitler was elected”

“How Trump can win Democrats’ war on him” by Garth Kant. As one Pulitzer-winning writer explains: “It’s not a temporarily insane reaction. It’s a calculated plan to wreck the presidency” of Donald Trump

“The deep state targets Trump” by Patrick J. Buchanan, who reveals how a media-connected criminal conspiracy destroyed Gen. Michael Flynn’s career – but that’s just the beginning

“The root cause of America’s new civil war” by David Kupelian, who explains: “What we’re looking at is nothing less than a spiritual polarization of Americans”

“Comedians call Trump’s son Barron a ‘rapist,’ ‘homeschool shooter'” by Chelsea Schilling, on the shameless targeting of the president’s children, including one comic’s tweet that Trump’s 10-year-old boy is “wandering around White House right now looking for stuff to burn”

“Why the left is more violent” by Jesse Lee Peterson, revealing the deep, dark secret behind today’s riots and mayhem

“Lower conduct standards for leftists” by Walter E. Williams, who concludes: “If we were to examine criminality in America … it would be dominated by people who would be described as liberals”

“Trump must break judicial power” by Patrick J. Buchanan, on why, “when politicians don black robes and seize powers they do not have, they should be called out for what they are – usurpers and petty tyrants”

“Trump supporters warned it’s time for self-defense” – an eye-opening warning, in light of the fact that “the left now feels violence against the right is both effective and morally justified”

“Hey leftists, conservatives handle despair like adults” by Dennis Prager. “They think they embody kindheartedness, when in fact the further left you go, the greater the meanness.”

“The left, having turned its back on traditional American Judeo-Christian values, derives its illusion of righteousness from being pathologically angry at everything it disagrees with,” commented Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, who added: “Being very angry creates counterfeit feelings of both righteousness and strength.”

“Unfortunately,” said Kupelian, “there’s a really good reason the word ‘mad’ means both angry and crazy. Being super angry eventually just makes you crazy. That’s what has happened to the left. Not only have they gone mad, but since November, they’re now big-time losers as well. So now they’re both mad and desperate – and obsessed with revenge.”

