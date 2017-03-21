Clinton impeachment focus of History Channel show

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — President Bill Clinton’s time in office might be the subject of another anthology drama.

History is developing an anthology drama, titled The Commanders, for one of the seasons would tackle Clinton’s impeachment.

The project will dramatize the biggest moments in American history and those that served as Commander-in-Chief.

The Commanders would include limited series ranging from four to 10 hours long and will tackle former presidents including Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson. (History is also internally developing projects on George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower.