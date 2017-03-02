CNN boss dictates Trump attacks into anchors' ears

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) Amid his feud with the president (“We all know the truth”), Zucker is taking his battle for TV news dominance online with a monthly audience of 100 million and a strategy to beat Vice and BuzzFeed, move stars like Anthony Bourdain and W. Kamau Bell to the web, and launch Casey Neistat, the vlog star he hired on the advice of his teen son.

“Did you enjoy that?” asks Jeff Zucker as he walks into his fifth-floor office at CNN’s Manhattan headquarters. By that, Zucker means President Donald Trump’s chaotic 77-minute press conference Feb. 16 from the East Room of the White House, which had just finished up.