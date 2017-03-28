CNN commentator: Obama 'next best thing to Jesus'

(NEWSBUSTERS) — Barack Obama isn’t even in office anymore but Democrats are still pining for their long lost savior.

Liberal commentator and former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus Angela Rye bemoaned this fact on Anderson Cooper 360 Monday night. After discussing Congressman Devin Nunes’ comments about the investigation into Trump’s wiretapping claims, Rye expressed outrage that the media wasn’t talking about other issues, instead of talking about “something that didn’t happen.”

After conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham expressed that she had “no chill” for any administration wiretapping any individual, Rye jumped in to tie this back to racism and how this would’ve been treated differently if Obama was in Trump’s shoes. She also said Obama was “the next best thing to Jesus”: