A U.S. congressman was abruptly disconnected from his CNN interview Monday just as he began citing statistics revealing 300 refugees admitted to the U.S. are being investigated by the FBI in domestic terrorism cases.

CNN correspondent Dana Bash was interviewing Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., on the issue of President Trump’s revised travel ban, which bars entry of individuals from a list of six terror hotbeds (Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syrian and Libya) for 90 days as the administration examines the vetting process.

Bash asked Taylor if he believes Trump’s ban is necessary for America’s security.

Just today, the FBI comes out and says that 30 percent, 30 percent, of their domestic terrorism cases that they’re investigating are from folks who are refugees,” Taylor replied. “It’s important not to label all refugees bad people, that’s not why I’m here, but …”

That’s when the feed suddenly cut out. Taylor’s face and voice were replaced by an image of colored bars and a loud buzzing noise.

“I was just going to say, congressman, it’s time to go, but I think the TV gremlins did that for us,” Bash said, smiling.

Watch the video:



As WND reported, CNN’s public perception has been dropping like a rock – plummeting lower than even the left-leaning MSNBC – a free-fall that appeared to hit bottom around the time of its most aggressive anti-Trump coverage in October 2016.

Around the time of the biggest plummet, CNN host Carol Costello shut down Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson. Costello said the interview was “going nowhere” because Pierson didn’t respond to Costello’s line of questioning about Trump’s 2005 comments on the secretly recorded “Access Hollywood” tape.

WND reported in February when Trump’s war with CNN became more intense, as the president again labeled the network “fake news” and precluded his officials from making appearances on the cable giant.

In a meeting with black leaders at the White House for African-American History month, Trump commented on the “very hostile CNN community.”

“I don’t watch CNN,” Trump said. “I don’t like watching fake news.”

