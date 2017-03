(Gizmodo) Details are still emerging about an attack carried out Wednesday outside the Houses of Parliament. As officials try to determine the identity of a suspect who was shot by police, a 4chan thread from less than 24 hours earlier appears to announce the location of the attack that has claimed three lives so far.

Shortly after the attack, 4chan users speculated that a post from Tuesday seemed to reveal the attacker’s plan, worrying that its existence would lead to the site being shut down.