College shuts down satirical 'social-justice bake sale'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — DENVER – An administrator at Regis University told a student he couldn’t host a satirical “social justice bake sale” during the Catholic school’s Social Justice Week because it was an unpermitted “demonstration.”

Alexander Beck was offering cookies for prices based on the perceived oppression or privilege of each customer, with Asians paying more than whites and blacks paying more than Hispanics. Women and LGBT students got 25 cents off their race’s price.

Beck told the College Fix that he had learned offended students filed bias complaints against him for the bake sale, and that he was the subject of a secret meeting convened by the diversity office.