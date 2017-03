(London Daily Mail) A man from the US has taken out a giant advertisement in The Times stating that he is the rightful King of England and will claim his historic Royal estate, all lands, assets and titles within 30 days.

In the feature length soliloquy Allan V. Evans from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, says he is a descendant of a royal Welsh line from the 3rd century.

Mr Evans also asserts in Tuesday’s paper that he is the descendant of Cunedda Wledig, the founder of the Kingdom of Wales.