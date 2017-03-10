Comey talks Russian meddling, Trump Tower with lawmakers

(NBC News) FBI Director James Comey met with key Senate lawmakers Thursday, where he discussed matters relating to the alleged wire-tapping of Trump Tower, a congressional source familiar with the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election told NBC News.

Comey met with Sens. Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner, followed by a meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, along with Reps. Adam Schiff and Devin Nunes.

Comey declined to answer a question as he went into the House meeting about whether there was ever a legal wiretap at Trump Tower