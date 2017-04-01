ARMED AND DANGEROUS

Connecticut may be 1st state for deadly police drones

'That's not the kind of precedent we want to set here'

(Reuters) Connecticut would become the first U.S. state to allow law enforcement agencies to use drones equipped with deadly weapons if a bill opposed by civil libertarians becomes law.

The legislation, approved overwhelmingly by the state legislature’s judiciary committee on Wednesday, would ban so-called weaponized drones in the state but exempts agencies involved in law enforcement. It now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The legislation was introduced as a complete ban on weaponized drones but just before the committee vote it was amended to exclude police from the restriction.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.